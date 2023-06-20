Madhya Pradesh: UMC To Complete Unfinished Work Of Tata Projects

Representative image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Mayor Mukesh Tatwal while inspecting the ongoing Tata sewer line works in the city on Monday instructed to immediately complete the pending work of sewer line chambers. In case the work remains incomplete, Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) will get it done separately, the amount of which will be recovered from Tata. In case of an accident, an FIR should be lodged. Incomplete work should be finished without beginning any new work in rain.

Expressing displeasure over the incomplete works of Tata, he warned the officials that the rainy season is about to begin and at many places sewer lines will be blocked. The chambers are lying open and the work of sewer line is also incomplete.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Ujjain Railway Crew Stage Protest Against Bhopal Order

The mayor said that the work of incomplete chambers should be finished immediately, otherwise the amount will be recovered from Tata by getting these incomplete works done separately by the UMC. If due to these, any kind of accident occurs due to open chambers, then Tata will be fully responsible for it and FIR will be lodged against the company. The same process will be adopted in case of damage to PHED line also, that is, if the PHED line is damaged due to Tata, then its amount will also be recovered from them.

Due to the incomplete chamber and line of Tata, if any kind of inconvenience or unsafe situation arises somewhere, then the residents should co-operate by giving information along with photo on the mayor helpline number 8878973710 through WhatsApp.

Read Also MP: Highly Objectionable Audio Statements PCC Removes Ujjain Chief Ravi Bhadoria