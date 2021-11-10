Madhya Pradesh: Two women arrested with stolen scooter

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police arrested two women with a stolen scooter in the Hira Nagar area on Tuesday. They are being questioned further.

Hira Nagar police station in-charge Satish Patel said that information was received that two girls were seen with a stolen scooter near MR-10 Square.

After the information, the police team reached the mentioned place and detained two women from there. They first tried to mislead the police but later confessed their crime.

The women allegedly confessed stealing the scooter from Bholenath Dham Colony. The police have seized the scooter and further investigation is underway into the case.

