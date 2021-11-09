Madhya Pradesh: Railway Board Chairman and CEO inspects Habibganj station

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Railway Board Chairman and CEO Suneet Sharma visited Habibganj railway station and inspected the construction works at the station on Tuesday.

Sharma entered from the second entrance gate and reviewed the facilities available at the station. Sharma observed the cleanliness of the circulating area and concourse area of the station. He also talked to the workers and discussed the materials used in the station building.

Sharma looked after the facilities provided in the waiting rooms for men and women and instructed them to provide better facilities. He also interacted with the passengers and took feedback about the facilities available at the station.

He also visited the control room and observed the security system, CCTV cameras, fire safety, drainage etc.

Earlier on November 8, Sharma inspected the main building, circulating area, cover over platforms, concourse area, subway, lighting, passenger facilities etc.

Sharma said, “Habibganj station has been redeveloped as a high level and model station. This station will be an ideal for the development of other stations.”

The General Manager of West Central Railway, Sudhir Kumar Gupta, Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Bandopadhyay, Principal Heads of Departments from Headquarters Jabalpur and other officers accompanied Sharma.

Published on: Tuesday, November 09, 2021, 07:14 PM IST