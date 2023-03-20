Madhya Pradesh: Two peddlers held with ganja worth Rs 90k in Unhel

Representative Photo

Unhel (Madhya Pradesh): Two drug peddlers were apprehended with 9 kg consignment of ganja (contraband) by joint efforts of crime branch, cyber cell and Unhel police team on Monday. The price of the seized ganja is estimated to be around Rs 90k. Based on the instructions of SP Satyendra Kumar Shukla, the police have launched a massive drive against drug dealers and smugglers active across the district. Unhel police received a tip-off on Sunday that peddlers were on their way to Nagjhiri Phante area.

Acting promptly, a team of police intercepted two persons on suspicion. During their personal search, the police recovered 9 kg of ganja from their possession. The police have also seized a bike from their possession. Total value of seized goods is Rs 1.2 lakh. A case under relevant sections of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, (NDPS) has been registered at the police station. The arrest and recovery was made by a team headed by SHO Ashok Sharma. Further investigation is underway.