 Madhya Pradesh: Two More Held For Embezzlement Of Co-Op Society Funds
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Two More Held For Embezzlement Of Co-Op Society Funds

Madhya Pradesh: Two More Held For Embezzlement Of Co-Op Society Funds

Nepanagar police have been regularly nabbing the accused involved in embezzlement of co-operative society funds, from 2017 to 2022.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, July 08, 2023, 08:13 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | FPJ

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Nepanagar police have nabbed two more accused involved in the funds scam at the Citizen's Credit Co-operative Society, Nepanagar on Saturday. So far four accused have been arrested in the case.

Nepanagar police have been regularly nabbing the accused involved in embezzlement of co-operative society funds, from 2017 to 2022. Under the direction of SP Rahul Kumar Lodha, police have arrested cashier Suresh Wankhede (53) of Nepanagar and committee director Basant Panwar (61) of Nepanagar.

They used to embezzle funds of depositors by cashbook scam and were found to be involved in embezzlement of amounts in savings accounts and fixed deposits (FDs) of account holders of committee members.

Read Also
Indore: Admin Officers Made Nodal Officers At Hospitals
article-image

On the basis of a complaint of Rs 8.85 crore, a case was registered against operators, accountants, cashiers, employees and various office bearers of the co-operative society.

A case was booked under section 420, 409, 406 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and MP Co-operative Societies Act, 1960. Earlier, police arrested the then director Bhimrao Wankhede and MukeshTayde.

Police are interrogating the accused in detail about the case and the embezzled amount. Further probe is underway. Nepanagar police station in-charge KP Dhurve, sub-inspector (SI) Kamal More had made a commendable effort in nabbing the miscreants.

Read Also
Bhopal: Child Rights Body Members Inspect School
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

MP: Sarpanchs Submit Memo To SDM For Road Reconstruction

MP: Sarpanchs Submit Memo To SDM For Road Reconstruction

Madhya Pradesh: 74 BJP Workers Join Congress

Madhya Pradesh: 74 BJP Workers Join Congress

I’ll Never Take Opponent Lightly And Contest Polls With Full Preparation: Dattigaon

I’ll Never Take Opponent Lightly And Contest Polls With Full Preparation: Dattigaon

MP: Two Groups Clash Over Dalit Man's Wedding Procession In Shajapur

MP: Two Groups Clash Over Dalit Man's Wedding Procession In Shajapur

Madhya Pradesh: Leopard Found Dead In Kukshi Tehsil

Madhya Pradesh: Leopard Found Dead In Kukshi Tehsil