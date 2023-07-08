Madhya Pradesh: Two More Held For Embezzlement Of Co-Op Society Funds

Representative Image | FPJ

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Nepanagar police have nabbed two more accused involved in the funds scam at the Citizen's Credit Co-operative Society, Nepanagar on Saturday. So far four accused have been arrested in the case.

Nepanagar police have been regularly nabbing the accused involved in embezzlement of co-operative society funds, from 2017 to 2022. Under the direction of SP Rahul Kumar Lodha, police have arrested cashier Suresh Wankhede (53) of Nepanagar and committee director Basant Panwar (61) of Nepanagar.

They used to embezzle funds of depositors by cashbook scam and were found to be involved in embezzlement of amounts in savings accounts and fixed deposits (FDs) of account holders of committee members.

On the basis of a complaint of Rs 8.85 crore, a case was registered against operators, accountants, cashiers, employees and various office bearers of the co-operative society.

A case was booked under section 420, 409, 406 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and MP Co-operative Societies Act, 1960. Earlier, police arrested the then director Bhimrao Wankhede and MukeshTayde.

Police are interrogating the accused in detail about the case and the embezzled amount. Further probe is underway. Nepanagar police station in-charge KP Dhurve, sub-inspector (SI) Kamal More had made a commendable effort in nabbing the miscreants.

