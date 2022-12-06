e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Two men accused of extorting Rs 30k from truck driver held in Alirajpur

Madhya Pradesh: Two men accused of extorting Rs 30k from truck driver held in Alirajpur

In this, he alleged two miscreants, Irfan Khan and Zubair Nizami for extorting 30, 000 rupees and verbally assaulting him

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, December 06, 2022, 09:29 PM IST
article-image
Representative Picture |
Follow us on

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Cops have arrested two men accused of extortion from a truck driver in Alirajpur. District superintendent of police (SP) Manoj Kumar Singh has informed that the driver Mohan Prajapat from Kukshi had registered a complaint at the SP office, narrating the crime.

In this, he alleged two miscreants, Irfan Khan and Zubair Nizami for extorting 30, 000 rupees and verbally assaulting him. Notably, the incident took place when the complaint was heading towards Alirajpur in his truck, loaded with coal.

The accused were continuously absconding since the date of the incident. Due to the serious nature of the recovery with the complainant, SP Singh guided Kotwali station in-charge Shivram Tarole to arrest them by constituting a team. After this, the team apprehended them from the Nanpur area in Alirajpur on December 5. A case under various sections of the Indian Penal Court (IPC) has been registered against them.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Ahead of Gujarat election, Alirajpur cops on high alert
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: MLA Solanki pulls up officials for incomplete projects, negligence in Bhikangaon

Madhya Pradesh: MLA Solanki pulls up officials for incomplete projects, negligence in Bhikangaon

Anti-Brahmin slogans at JNU: Brahmin community members submit memo demanding action in Sendhwa

Anti-Brahmin slogans at JNU: Brahmin community members submit memo demanding action in Sendhwa

Madhya Pradesh: In-charge principal booked for harassing lady professor in Neemuch

Madhya Pradesh: In-charge principal booked for harassing lady professor in Neemuch

Madhya Pradesh: RaGa blew kisses to group shouting 'Modi' slogans border in Agar Malwa

Madhya Pradesh: RaGa blew kisses to group shouting 'Modi' slogans border in Agar Malwa

CM’s public service campaign: 2.58 lakh eligible people to get scheme benefit in Khargone

CM’s public service campaign: 2.58 lakh eligible people to get scheme benefit in Khargone