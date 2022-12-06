Madhya Pradesh: Two men accused of extorting Rs 30k from truck driver held in Alirajpur

Representative Picture |

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Cops have arrested two men accused of extortion from a truck driver in Alirajpur. District superintendent of police (SP) Manoj Kumar Singh has informed that the driver Mohan Prajapat from Kukshi had registered a complaint at the SP office, narrating the crime.

In this, he alleged two miscreants, Irfan Khan and Zubair Nizami for extorting 30, 000 rupees and verbally assaulting him. Notably, the incident took place when the complaint was heading towards Alirajpur in his truck, loaded with coal.

The accused were continuously absconding since the date of the incident. Due to the serious nature of the recovery with the complainant, SP Singh guided Kotwali station in-charge Shivram Tarole to arrest them by constituting a team. After this, the team apprehended them from the Nanpur area in Alirajpur on December 5. A case under various sections of the Indian Penal Court (IPC) has been registered against them.