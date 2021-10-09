Madhya Pradesh: Two booked for smuggling 160 kg of poppy husk

Garoth (Madhya Pradesh): Garoth police arrested two persons for smuggling 160 kg of illegal poppy husk and seized a car on Friday.

Following Mandsaur SP Sunil Kumar Pandey directive to check illegal drug trafficking, ASP Mahendra Tarnekar along with sub-divisional officer Phool Singh Paraste and others nabbed the two.

Following a tip-off, Garoth police put up barricade on Shamgarh Road near Hanuman Temple and intercepted a white Hyundai Verna (RJ27CE0178) transporting 160 kg of illegal drug worth Rs 2,40,000. Alleged occupants Rajuram, 29, and Subhash, 25, of Jodhpur in Rajasthan were arrested and the car was seized. The accused said that they had received the drug from Sunil Patidar, Nataram and Kanha Gurjar (Sattu) of Bhatana.

A case was registered against the four accuseds under sections 8/15 and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985. Advance research proceedings are underway. Station in-charge Shivanshu Malviya, inspector Ashok Kumar Shukla, Dashrath Maliviya and Surendra Choudhary and other were a part of the team.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Air Force pilot dies after his car crashes into truck

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, October 09, 2021, 11:23 PM IST