Madhya Pradesh: Air Force pilot dies after his car crashes into truck

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): An Indian Air force pilot died after his car crashed into a truck in Gwalior late on Friday night, officials said on Saturday.

The pilot, Anuj Yadav, 27, a resident of Bulandshahar in Uttar Pradesh, was posted at Maharajpura Airbase in Gwalior.

According to reports, Yadav was coming to the city from the Airbase for some work.

When he was driving a car on Bhind road, the driver of a truck running in front of Yadav’s vehicle applied brakes. As a result, Yadav rammed into the truck.

Yadav sustained fatal injuries and got stuck in his car. On getting information, a police team rushed to the spot and rushed Yadav to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead.

The police said that the body had been handed over to family members after autopsy.

The family left for Bulandshahar where the last rite would be performed.

Published on: Saturday, October 09, 2021, 04:27 PM IST