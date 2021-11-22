Madhya Pradesh: Two arrested with illegal liquor worth Rs 3.5 lakh

Khetia (Madhya Pradesh): In a major crackdown on illegal liquor business in the area, Khetia police on Sunday seized illegal liquor of worth Rs 3.48 lakh from a vehicle bearing registration plates of neighbouring Maharashtra.

According to information, police got a tip-off about the transportation of illegal liquor. Based on that, police put pickets at Bhatki Malgaon Phata. After sometime, based on information, police intercepted one pick-up van having registration number MH40N 3407 and seized 153 boxes of illicit liquor weighing total 1836 bulk litres costing around Rs 3.48 lakh. Police also seized the vehicle.

Police detained Khem Singh and Shivaji, both residents of Dhadgaon, Maharashtra after they failed to furnished any documents pertaining the transportation or licence. Case has been registered against them under relevant Sections of the Excise Act.

Published on: Monday, November 22, 2021, 12:40 AM IST