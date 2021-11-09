Madhya Pradesh: Triple murder rocks Sailana tehsil Bodies of man & his two sons found in well

Sailana (Madhya Pradesh): Panic prevailed in Sailana tehsil of Ratlam district after three persons, including two minors, were found dead in a well on Monday morning.

Sailana police said that bodies were found in a well tied with water lifting pump at Devrunda village under Sailana police station. Deceased were identified as Laxman Bhabar, 35, a local resident and his two sons -- a 14-year-old and another 8-year-old.

Though police investigation was underway, prima facie it seemed that property dispute led to triple murder.

Villagers claimed that Laxman and two of his kids were missing since Sunday night. Their family members said that Laxman had gone to repair water lifting pump at the well on Sunday and never returned. On Monday morning, when the villagers went to the well to find out his whereabouts, they were shocked to find three bodies.

Sources claimed that trio was killed due to land dispute. On receiving the information, the police sent the bodies to district hospital for post-mortem and some suspects were taken into custody. Contacted Ratlam SP Gaurav Tiwari said that the family members complained that the trio had been missing since Sunday evening.

"When Bhabar's wife came home on Sunday evening from work she found that her husband and the two children were missing. She started looking for them and also alerted villagers," the SP said.

They informed police after the trio could not be found in their agriculture field, he said.

"During the search, police found three bodies tied to a motor pump inside the well," he added.

Police are awaiting the post mortem report to ascertain the exact cause behind the death of Bhabar and his two sons.

This is the second triple murder reported in Ratlam district within a year.

Earlier, on November 26, 2020, three persons were murdered at Jawan Nagar locality in Ratlam.

Accused shot dead wife and daughter from point blank range after he barged into the house with the intention of robbing them. In this case, the police had detained about half a dozen accused and the main accused Dilip Deval was killed in police encounter a week later. Now after a year, district has witnessed another triple murder. Police registered case and began investigation into it.

