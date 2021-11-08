Madhya Pradesh: Woman in Bhopal robbed at gunpoint near home

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): A woman was allegedly robbed at gunpoint in the Shahpura area while she was returning from a party.

The complainant Surekha Majumdar, 53 is a bank clerk and lives in the Gujarati colony in Shahpura. She was returning from a function at Hoshangabad road on Sunday when the incident occurred.

According to police, Majumdar’s friend dropped her near the colony at around 4:30 pm. She was walking towards her home when two bike-borne miscreants reached her near Jain temple.

One pointed a gun at Majumdar while the other snatched her purse having jewelry.

The victim narrated the whole ordeal to her husband and they lodged a police complaint in the evening.

The police have detained the suspects after registering a case under Section 392 of IPC.

In-charge Shahpura Mahendra Mishra said the accused were identified through CCTV footage accessed from the spot.

