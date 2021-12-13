Madhya Pradesh: Tribals being lured into conversion, says Khargone MP Gajendra Patel

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Khargone MP Gajendra Patel claimed that people were being lured into conversion by offer of financial held in tribal dominated western MP.

Patel raised the issue in the Parliament and demanded that government bring a law against such activities.

Notably only a couple of days back, Barwani police arrested a couple involved in religious conversion by offering financial help to poor tribals.

Patel said that while country was celebrating Azadi Amrut Mahotsav this year, some people were busy converting the tribal society by misleading, trapping, marrying women through education, medicine and other means.

Patel claimed that such activities were being carried out by some people allegedly associated with the missionaries and other anti-national forces. He demanded that Modi government bring suitable law to curb such activities in the rural areas.

