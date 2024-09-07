 Madhya Pradesh: Traffic Diversion Near Khajrana Ganesh Temple For Ganesh Utsav
Updated: Saturday, September 07, 2024, 02:38 AM IST
article-image
Khajrana Ganesh Temple

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): To ensure smooth traffic flow during the annual Ganesh Utsav near Khajrana Ganesh Temple between September 7 and September 17in which thousands of devotees are expected to visit, the traffic management police have made several arrangements for the convenience of commuters.

Route to Khajrana Ganesh Temple: Vehicles heading to the temple will move through the service road from Khajrana Square, turning left at Siddhivinayak Hospital towards Ganeshpuri Main Road. From Goyal Vihar Rain Basera Tri-section, vehicles can move to the temple's entry gate and reach the designated parking area.

Exit after Darshan:

After visiting the temple, vehicles will exit the parking lot via the Kalka Mata Temple Gate, turn left at Ganesh Temple Tri-section and proceed through Peepal Square to return to Khajrana Square.

article-image

Route for Khajrana:

Those heading to Khajrana will take Goya Road from Khajrana Square. Similarly, those coming to Khajrana Square can use the route via Jamjam Tri-section and Mannat General Store on Goya Road.

article-image

Restricted Areas:

No vehicles will be allowed on the service road from Bengali Square to Siddhivinayak Hospital. The city buses will also be restricted on the route from Khajrana Square, Goya Road to Star Square and from Peepal Square towards Khajrana.

The traffic police urged commuters to use the alternative routes and to cooperate with the traffic management.

