Madhya Pradesh: Tourist song and tagline makers in Mandsaur get Rs 30K on Republic Day

Mandsaur: Cabinet minister for finance Jagdish Devda hoisted the national flag during Republic Day celebration here in Mandsaur district. Main programme was held at Rajiv Gandhi College ground in presence of district collector Manoj Pushp, superintendent of police Siddharth Choudhary, district panchayat CEO Rishav Gupta and senior officials from all the departments.
Chief guest Devda read the message of the chief minister to the people of the state at the district level function.
Finance Minister and Mandsaur MLA gave Rs 30,000 each to the tourist song, people and tagline makers.
Attractive parade was organised in which the District Armed Forces 24th Corps emerged winner, followed by women platoan of district police and district force platoon.
Various departments also presented attractive tableaux on their plans. The first award was given to the tableau of District Panchayat and Rural Development Department, the second award to the Health Department and the third prize was given to the Horticulture and Women and Child Development Department.
Devada inaugurate dining, rest house at Pashupatinath Temple
Minister Jagdish Devada inaugurated the dining hall and rest house at Lord Pashupatinath temple on the auspicious occasion of Republic Day. After this, the guests themselves served meal to the devotees who were present at the temple. On the occasion, Devada announced that 25,000 and 5 special meals to be arranged on his behalf in a year.
Kotwani hosits flag at municipality office
Mandsaur: Mandsaur municipality president Ram Kotwani hosited national flag at municipality office. Kotwani addressed all the municipality officials and wished all the people on the occasion. Chief municipal officer Prem Kumar Suman, chairman Nirant Bagga and others were present on the occasion.
Social workers feted
MANDSAUR: On the occasion of 72nd republic day, Finance and Commerce Tax Minister Jagdish Devda honoured social worker and corona warrior Nahru Khan Mev in presence of MLA Yashpal Singh Sisodiya and Collector Manoj Pushp.
