Madhya Pradesh: Tourist song and tagline makers in Mandsaur get Rs 30K on Republic Day

Mandsaur: Cabinet minister for finance Jagdish Devda hoisted the national flag during Republic Day celebration here in Mandsaur district. Main programme was held at Rajiv Gandhi College ground in presence of district collector Manoj Pushp, superintendent of police Siddharth Choudhary, district panchayat CEO Rishav Gupta and senior officials from all the departments.

Chief guest Devda read the message of the chief minister to the people of the state at the district level function.

Finance Minister and Mandsaur MLA gave Rs 30,000 each to the tourist song, people and tagline makers.

Attractive parade was organised in which the District Armed Forces 24th Corps emerged winner, followed by women platoan of district police and district force platoon.

Various departments also presented attractive tableaux on their plans. The first award was given to the tableau of District Panchayat and Rural Development Department, the second award to the Health Department and the third prize was given to the Horticulture and Women and Child Development Department.

Devada inaugurate dining, rest house at Pashupatinath Temple