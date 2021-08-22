Madhya Pradesh: Tourism, Railway officials visit picnic spots near Mhow

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Sheo Shekhar Shukla, principal secretary, Tourism & Managing Director, Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board visited places of tourist interest near Mhow like Patalpani and Kalakund. He also travelled in the Heritage train.

The teams of MP Tourism Department along with a team of Western Railway Ratlam division officials went on the inspection of the picnic spots through the Heritage Train.

During the inspection, Shukla discussed with the Railway officials about increasing the adventure activities at the picnic spots to attract the tourists and to accelerate tourism at these places.

He instructed the officials to make a complete project report on activities which can be performed at the picnic spots and asked them to submit it to the department after which both the Railway and Tourism Department will jointly take the decision on proposed activities.

The Ratlam division railway manager Vineet Gupta said that the teams led by the PS Shukla inspected Patalpani, Choral, Kalakund and other stops of the train and picnic spots at these places.

Published on: Sunday,August 22, 2021, 01:21 AM IST