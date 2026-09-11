Madhya Pradesh To Launch PPP Bus Service On September 25, Plans 15k Buses In Phases | VIDEO | AI Generated Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh will launch a new passenger bus service under the public-private partnership (PPP) model on September 25, more than two decades after the State Road Transport Corporation stopped operations. The Chief Minister’s Sugam Parivahan Seva aims to strengthen public transport through government-private collaboration, introduce digital monitoring for passenger safety and increase the state’s permitted bus fleet from around 11,000 to 15,000 in phases.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced the initiative at the Passenger Transport Vision Summit 2026 in Indore on Friday.

'मुख्यमंत्री सुगम परिवहन सेवा' का शुभारंभ 25 सितंबर को...



आज इंदौर में दो दिवसीय 'यात्री परिवहन विज़न समिट-2026' का शुभारंभ किया। नागरिकों की सहभागिता यात्री परिवहन सेवा में भी हो, इस उद्देश्य से 'एमपी मोबिलिटी इनोवेशन चैलेंज 2026' का भी शुभारंभ किया। MPYPIL की ‘लेट्स क्रिएट ए… pic.twitter.com/rs2AZlmaou — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) September 11, 2026

Service Starts September 25

“We will launch the ‘Seva Sankalp Month’ from September 17 on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday. As part of this, Chief Minister’s Sugam Parivahan Seva will be launched on September 25,” Yadav said.

The Chief Minister asserted that the new service would revitalise public transport and use modern technology to promote green and digital transportation.

“This service will take into account the interests of all sectors, including those involved in the transport business. Change cannot come without transportation,” Yadav added.

State Transport Minister Uday Pratap Singh said the government would collaborate with private bus operators through the service to correct the existing “unbalanced system” of public transport.

The buses will be digitally monitored to improve passenger safety, he added.

15,000 Buses Planned

Transport Secretary Manish Singh said approximately 11,000 passenger buses had been granted permits in Madhya Pradesh.

“The plan is to increase this number to 15,000 in the next three to four years under the new transport service. Bus operators will be encouraged to gradually integrate electric and CNG-powered buses into the new transport service,” he said.

Officials said a blueprint had been prepared for 150 urban routes, 450 inter-city routes and 436 inter-state routes under the Chief Minister’s Sugam Parivahan Seva.

The new service comes 21 years after the operations of the State Road Transport Corporation were suspended in 2005 due to financial constraints. Passenger bus operations in Madhya Pradesh have since remained largely in the hands of private operators.