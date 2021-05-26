Madhya Pradesh to continue with online booking for jab job

Indore: Putting all speculations to an end, the state health department will continue online booking of slots in Indore city and people between age 18 and 44 years would have to book the e-slots to get the vax.

However, the government has provided relief to the people of rural areas as they can get themselves registered on spot to get the slot for vaccination.

According to district immunization officer Dr Pravin Jadia, “As the Centre has told the states to decide over online or on spot vaccination, the state government has decided to continue online booking of slots in four major cities including Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur, and Gwalior.”

He said that they will continue to stop wastage of the vaccine and will allow people to go and get on spot registration at sites where doses remain unused.

“For vaccination drive on Thursday, we opened slots on Wednesday and all were booked. As we will allow on spot registration for the people in rural areas, we will start sites from Friday or Saturday for the same,” Dr Jadia said.

In Indore, the department has the target of vaccinating over 18 lakh people above 18 years and over 1 lakh people have been vaccinated for the same, so far.