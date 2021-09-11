Madhya Pradesh: Three sisters drown in lake

Bhikangaon (Madhya Pradesh): A pall of gloom descended on the villagers of Berchha as three siblings died an untimely deaths due to drowning in a lake near village.

The minor girls drowned when they went for bathing in a lake on Thursday in Berchha village, about 15 km away from Bhikangaon.

According to the information, Sonakshi, 13, Meenakshi 11, and Sarika, 14 died due to drowning. All three sisters were happy as they had received prizes in the school competition. They left home with their younger brother Prince, 6, to take the animals for grazing.

They planned to bathe in the lake 1.5 km away from their village. They asked their younger brother to remain at the shore. One of the sisters went inside the lake and started drowning. To save her other 2 sisters also stepped inside the lake but they too started drowning. The younger brother ran all the way home and informed the grandfather that the sisters were drowning.

The whole family reached the lake but by then, all the three sisters had died. Police Station Incharge Firdayash Toppo said that as soon as they got the information they reached the spot with 100 dial and with the help of the villagers removed the bodies from the lake and a case was registered. The bodies were handed to the family after the post-mortem on Friday.

SDM LL Ahirwar said, “This accident is sad, our revenue department team reached the spot. We have assured the aggrieved family of all possible assistance on behalf of government will be given to the victim's family at the earliest.”

Published on: Saturday, September 11, 2021, 12:43 AM IST