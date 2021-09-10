Madhya Pradesh: With all covid norms at place, devotees throng jinnalayas on Das Lakshan of Digambar Jain society

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Paryushan festival known as Das Lakshan of Digambar Jain society started from Friday. From early morning, devotees thronged into jinnalayas and began their day.

Following the social distancing in Jinalaya on the first day, the people worshiped the festival of seeking forgiveness.

Along with the Paryushan festival, online competitions also started from Friday. The competitions will continue till September 19.

“Following the guidelines set by the district administration, daily rules and regulations will be strictly followed, we have planned it accordingly,” Manish Ajmera, representative from Digambar Jain community said. He added that major worship will be organised in the morning.

“During this, morning Kalash-Abhishek, Shantidhara and worship were performed with social distancing in Jinalaya on Friday,” Ajmera said.

“Cultural events and online competitions will be organised from 8 pm onwards,” Narendra Vaidya, community spokesperson, said.

“The ten dharmas or the virtues of the soul are forgiveness, humility, straight forwardness, contentment, truth, sensual restraint, austerities, charity, non-possessiveness, and celibacy. They are various forms of the right conduct,” Vaidya said.

In this, the Kaun Banega Dharma Shiromani competition was organised on the first day.

Arrangement of operation will be done at four places

Arrangements have been made to conduct these competitions at four different locations.

Members of the youth organisaton will take care of management and system. Responsibility was delegated to the members regarding this.

In this competition, the participants will be able to participate in this competition through the zoom application, their families and social people through this link of Facebook https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100031420541296.

Various competitions till 19 September

There will be a Jain Indore Idol competition on September 11. Religious Antakshari on September 12; Religious Children Song Bhajan Competition on September 13; 48 earthen pot decoration competition on Bhaktamar Epic Text on September 14; Kaun Banega Dharma Shiromani Part-2 on September 15; Online Dev Darshan on September 16 and on Sugandh Dashami, i.e. on September 17.

Religious fancy dress competition, musical religious tambola on September 18 and solo dance competition on the last day, September 19 will be organised.

