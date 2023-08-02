Madhya Pradesh: Three School Teachers Suspended For Revelling On School Premises In Burhanpur

FPJ

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Burhanpur district collector Bhavya Mittal suspended three school teachers who were found partying on the government school premises during school hours. The teachers, including headmaster Naval Singh, teacher Arun Pandhare and Sikhram Pawar who were posted at the government primary school in Sonud village at Khaknar development block of Burhanpur district have been suspended. During their suspension, they have been attached at Sankul Centre in Navara.

According to information, an incident was reported on Friday (July 28) at Sonud Primary School, where three teachers were found having chicken and liquor at lunch in classroom. After the video of the incident went viral, district collector ordered a probe. The administration constituted a team to investigate the matter.

Many students claimed that, their teachers declared a half-day at 3 pm. They later cooked chicken in the premises and had a party there. Sources claimed that the teachers had demanded chickens for admission in school.

Ate chicken, but did not drink alcohol: Naval Singh

Suspended headmaster Naval Singh says that a villager had called him for dinner in the afternoon. That's why they left early. We had chicken there, but did not drink alcohol. Some children had infection in their eyes, even I’ve an infection in my eye and that’s why we decided to declare half-day and this is a small mistake made by us.

Departmental inquiry will be done: Collector

Meanwhile, collector Bhavya Mittal said that all the three teachers have been suspended. Along with this, departmental inquiry is also being conducted. Tribal department in-charge, assistant commissioner Ravindra Mahajan said that within 45 days he will also be given a charge sheet. After this, departmental inquiry will continue.

