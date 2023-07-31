Madhya Pradesh: 2 Killed In Head-On Collision Between Bikes

Representative Image

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): At least two people were killed on the spot and two others were injured after two bikes collided head-on on Dedtalai-Dahinda Road in Burhanpur district on Monday.

As per information, the accident was reported along Dedtalai-Dahinda Road under Khaknar police station jurisdiction on Monday. Both the bikes collided head-on in which both the riders died.

Meanwhile, both the injured persons who were seated behind (pillion rider) (including a woman) were severely injured and are currently being treated at the district hospital in Burhanpur.

On being informed, the police rushed to the accident site and the bodies were sent for post-mortem to the district hospital. A case was registered with Khaknar police station and further investigation was launched in this regard.

