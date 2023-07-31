Madhya Pradesh: Celebration Of 3 Years Of NEP 2020 Implementation In Burhanpur | Representation Pic

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): To celebrate the 3rd Anniversary of (National Education Policy) NEP 2020 implementation, a district-level press conference was held at Kendriya Vidyalaya Burhanpur.

KV principal Bhagyanandam Talari briefed about the achievements made under NEP 2020 during these the years. She said that NEP 2020 emphasises on the identification of the unique abilities of each child and efforts to develop them.

Navodaya Vidyalaya (Burhanpur) principal supported noble cause of providing free education for all students.

Education plays a major role in a nation's development and is a basic right of every human being, she said. KV Nepanagar principal elaborated the goal of NEP which aims to transform the education system and make it more inclusive, flexible, and interdisciplinary.

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Burhanpur principal Devendra Jain, Kendriya Vidyalaya Nepanagar principal Arvind Kumar Singh, Nehru Montessori School principal sister Johnsy, St. Teresa's Public School principal nun Abhaya, St. Xavier's Public School principal also attended the press conference.

