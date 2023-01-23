Madhya Pradesh: Three-day handicraft exhibition receives good response in Dewas

FP Photo |

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): A three-day handicraft exhibition concluded here at Abhiruchi Academy of Fine Arts in Dewas on Sunday. The objective behind the event was to provide a platform for women artisans to avail themselves of the benefit and sneak into the market through their skills. Handloom products, cloth bags, wood work handicrafts, paper craft, shagun Thali were displayed at the exhibition cum sale. The exhibition witnessed a good footfall and visitors in large numbers purchased the products. Hailing the efforts of local artisans and craft designers, Dr Sonali Chouhan said handlooms articles made by local women got a good response from people. The exhibition aims at making women financially independent and thus empowering them. We will try to maintain the quality to attract more and more people to such exhibitions, she added.