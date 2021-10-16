Madhya Pradesh: Three arrested with foreign liquor worth Rs 1.1 lakh

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police raided a house and arrested three persons and seized foreign liquor worth Rs 1.11 lakh from them in Hira Nagar area.

Hira Nagar police station in-charge Satish Patel said that acting on a tip-off, a team raided a house near 80 Feet Road in Kabitkhedi area and arrested three persons named Vikas Shivhare, Ravi Shakyawar and Nilesh Khapade from there. In all, 13 cartons of foreign liquor worth Rs 1.11 lakh were seized from the spot. The accused were booked under section 34 (2) of the Excise Act. It is said that the accused were planning to send the liquor to another place. The accused are being questioned about the owner of the liquor.

Nine arrested for planning theft

Azad Nagar police arrested 9 people while they were allegedly planning for theft in a house. Police station in-charge Indresh Tripathi said that acting on a tip-off, 9 people named Shailendra, Balpreet, Teju, Vishal, Pawan, Sagar, Anil, Akbar and Ritesh from a ground in Musakhedi area. A knife, iron rod etc were seized from them. The accused were allegedly planning a theft in a house in the Virat Nagar area when they were arrested. The accused are being questioned.

Published on: Saturday, October 16, 2021, 02:23 AM IST