Madhya Pradesh: Those visiting banks to be asked for vaccination status

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): In connection with the rising number of Omicron cases, following the directions of collector Manoj Pushp, additional collector CL Chanap has issued the necessary directions to the District Cooperative Bank general manager and Bank of Baroda district lead manager on December 3.

According to the guidelines, everyone stepping into the banks will be asked about their vaccination status and, if they have not taken both the doses, they will be advised to do so. They will also be instructed to follow social distancing and other Covid-19 norms. All necessary steps will be taken to stay safe from the virus.

Action to be taken against negligent shopkeepers

Additional collector Chanap issued instructions on December 3 to all revenue sub-divisional officers and CMOs to prevent the spread of Omicron.

A huge vaccination campaign is being run in the district where it is compulsory for all the shopkeepers and workers to get both the doses of vaccination. Failing to do so will invite strict punishment.

The ëRoko-Tokoí campaign is also on in full swing to ensure that everyone is wearing a mask and following social distancing and other guidelines, such as using sanitisers. Guidelines have also been issued to ensure less crowding in the marketplaces and limit the number of people at social gatherings.

Published on: Monday, December 06, 2021, 11:22 PM IST