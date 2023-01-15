Madhya Pradesh: Thefts of harvested crops leave farmers a worried lot in Bhikangaon

Bhikangaon (Madhya Pradesh): Local gangs engaged in stealing harvested crops from agricultural farms are giving sleepless nights to farmers in Bhikangaon tehsil of Khargone district.

Thieves broke into Yogesh Birla’s farm in Anjangaon of Bhikangaon tehsil on Saturday and made away with 6 quintals of red chilies. On the complaint of the farmer, Bhikangaon police have registered a case.

Jagannath Dhangar, a farmer here alleged that Anjangaon has been witnessing such incidents in recent times. He alleged that police didn’t take appropriate action against the miscreants and even sometimes refused to register a case.

Rakesh Malakar, another farmer claimed that few local drivers, labourers were suspected to be part of these gangs, and the police were apprised of the same, but even then the authorities did not pay any heed. He further accused the police of sheltering the burglars and thieves. He demanded strict action against the culprits to stem out growing theft incidents in the adjoining villages.

Saurabh Batham, SHO, said that police have stepped up vigil in the area and are taking steps to check thefts. Villagers were urged to form Suraksha Samiti, said Batham, adding that police are investigating a string of thefts currently. Soon arrests will be made and strict action would be taken against the accused, he added.