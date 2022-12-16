Madhya Pradesh: Temple in Janapav to be opened on Akshaya Tritya, says HM Narottam Mishra

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra | FP PHOTO

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): State home minister Narottam Mishra reached Janapav, the birthplace of Lord Parshuram, on Wednesday morning and performed the rudrabhishek. After this, he inspected the temple under construction. During the discussion, Mishra assured that the temple would be inaugurated on Akshaya Tritiya and that Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan would attend the inauguration. Tourism minister Usha Thakur, BJP leader Ram Kishore Shukla and others were present.

Many regional leaders had also reached Janapav to meet the home minister. Mishra and Thakur offered prayers at the Shiva temple built here. Local leaders belonging to tribal society, Brahmin society, Khati society, etc gave Mishra a tour of the under-construction temple and informed about the ongoing development works here. After this, MLA representative Ramkishore Shukla presented Lord Parshuram's photo and memento to Mishra on the stage. After this, different social workers met the minister.

Usha Thakur said that this temple has been built on the lines of the temple in Ayodhya. Temple priests Hirababa, Kapil Maharaj etc. were present in the programme.