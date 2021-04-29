Madhya Pradesh: Tehsildar in Barnagar requests gram panchayats to opt for voluntary lockdown

Barnagar: Due to the spike in Covid-19 cases in rural areas apart from the urban areas, tehsildar Suresh Nagar through a press note on Wednesday has requested the gram panchayats of the area to opt for voluntary lockdown and to seal the borders of the villages in order to reign in Covid-19.

Nagar said that people from outside should not be allowed to enter the villages and if anyone comes then the administration should be informed immediately. The villagers should be encouraged to follow the Covid norms and lockdown norms and awareness regarding the pandemic should also be spread. Nagar said that posters regarding the self-lockdown should be put up in public places to keep the people informed and inspired.

As per the instructions of the collector, Anganwadi workers and medical teams are conducting door-to-door surveys and are providing medical kits to the people after diagnosing health issues. Villagers should support them by providing correct information, he added. Clinics in the villages should be sanitised regularly and tractors and trolleys taken to the wheat procurement centers should also be sanitised, Nagar further added. He said that if the local welding shops have oxygen cylinders, then they should send those to Barnagar Civil Hospital immediately.