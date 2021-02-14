Madhya Pradesh: Tehsildar, excise officers meet victims of spurious toddy in Kudadipura village

Kukshi: A day after the death of one person while nine others fell sick after consuming spurious toddy, tehsildar Sunil Kumar Dawar along with excise officer Prashant Kumar and Rajkumar Shukla visited Kudadipura village where the incident took place.

Excise officials along with administrative team members interacted with the villagers as well as family members of people who fell ill consuming toddy on Friday night. Team also visited the community health centre where six people are still undergoing treatment. They reported of vomiting and diarrhea after consuming toddy at their village.

Block medical officer Dr Abhishek Rawat informed that all six persons who are undergoing treatment at the health center are now normal and will probably get discharged on Sunday evening or Monday morning. Three persons who were referred to Barwani district hospital are still undergoing treatment there and are said to be stable. One person died on the way to a district hospital.

Earlier, people who were admitted to the hospital after the incident claimed that they felt a difference in the taste of toddy, and later, they started feeling dizzy and fainted, while some others suffered fits. They were immediately shifted to the local health center.