Madhya Pradesh: Tax Practitioners Association District, Dhar hosts budget seminar

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): The Tax Practitioners Association (TPA) Dhar hosted a seminar on the changes made in the budget to Income Tax and Goods and Service Tax (GST).

GST speaker CA Shailendra Porwal from Indore, income tax expert CA Pankaj Shah, and state general secretary of Vaishya Mahasammelan Maheshchandra Maheshwari sat on the stage as the programme's chief guest.

The guests began the programme by garlanding Maa Saraswati and lighting the island. TPA President Ritesh Agarwal gave the welcome speech and introduced guest Sureshchandra Bhandari.

Porwal discussed the new GST changes as well as the provisions of Budget 2023. CA Pankaj Shah highlighted the changes in income tax that will take effect in Budget 2023. Sunil Raghuvanshi, TPA secretary, carried out the operation, and Gopal Soni accepted gratitude.

Abhishek Bhandari concluded the programme with a vote of thanks. TPA members present included Nikunj Jain, Jinesh Kothari, Kapil Maheshwari, Pradeep Lad, Narendra Shendge, Prahlad Maheshwari, Omprakash Rathod, Virendra Rathod, Atul Khenwar, Arun Sundecha, Yogesh Bawaniya, Piyush Kanthed, Kamal Mukati, Santosh Merwani and others.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Scribes condemn police after they get notice in Alot

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)