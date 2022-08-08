Madhya Pradesh: Swear-in ceremony of 16 new district panchayat members in Ratlam

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): The oath-taking ceremony of the newly elected president, vice-president, and other 15 members of District Panchayat was held here at the MLA auditorium located on Sailana road in Ratlam on Sunday.

During the ceremony, newly elected Lala Bai took oath as president of district Panchayat while Keshuram Ninama took charge as vice-president besides, and 15 other newly elected members took their oaths. Following the oath-taking ceremony, the first convention of district Panchayat was held were chief guests addressed the convention.

Notably, out of a total of 16 members, 9 women have been elected to reserved seats for women in civic body elections. The post to District Panchayat President (Ratlam) was reserved for women belonging to the SC category, on which Lalabai, hailing from Bhuteda village of Jaora tehsil has been elected to the head post.

During which, Jaora MLA Rajendra Pandey Ratlam, local MLA Chaitanya Kashyap, and Ratlam Rural MLA Dilip Makwana also marked their presence. Two BJP-supported District Panchayat members Satyanarayan Patidar and Nathulal Gamad were disappointed over being ‘ignored’ in the event, on being informed, district panchayat CEO Jamuna Bhide accorded a warm welcome by presenting bouquets.