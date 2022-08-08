e-Paper Get App

Madhya Pradesh: Swear-in ceremony of 16 new district panchayat members in Ratlam

Following the oath-taking ceremony, the first convention of district Panchayat was held were chief guests addressed the convention.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, August 08, 2022, 05:21 PM IST
article-image

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): The oath-taking ceremony of the newly elected president, vice-president, and other 15 members of District Panchayat was held here at the MLA auditorium located on Sailana road in Ratlam on Sunday.

During the ceremony, newly elected Lala Bai took oath as president of district Panchayat while Keshuram Ninama took charge as vice-president besides, and 15 other newly elected members took their oaths. Following the oath-taking ceremony, the first convention of district Panchayat was held were chief guests addressed the convention.

Notably, out of a total of 16 members, 9 women have been elected to reserved seats for women in civic body elections. The post to District Panchayat President (Ratlam) was reserved for women belonging to the SC category, on which Lalabai, hailing from Bhuteda village of Jaora tehsil has been elected to the head post.

During which, Jaora MLA Rajendra Pandey Ratlam, local MLA Chaitanya Kashyap, and Ratlam Rural MLA Dilip Makwana also marked their presence. Two BJP-supported District Panchayat members Satyanarayan Patidar and Nathulal Gamad were disappointed over being ‘ignored’ in the event, on being informed, district panchayat CEO Jamuna Bhide accorded a warm welcome by presenting bouquets.

Read Also
Indore: Bhargav assures Chandrabhaga residents of permanent solution to water-logging
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Swear-in ceremony of 16 new district panchayat members in Ratlam

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai updates: Uddhav Thackeray targets NCP, MB in Shiv Sena mouth piece 'Saamana'

Mumbai updates: Uddhav Thackeray targets NCP, MB in Shiv Sena mouth piece 'Saamana'

Noose tightens around Noida troublemaker Shrikant Tyagi; encroachment razed, police announces reward

Noose tightens around Noida troublemaker Shrikant Tyagi; encroachment razed, police announces reward

New drills will continue around Taiwan, says Chinese military

New drills will continue around Taiwan, says Chinese military

Commonwealth Games 2022: Achanta Sharath Kamal clinches gold in men's singles TT, beats Liam...

Commonwealth Games 2022: Achanta Sharath Kamal clinches gold in men's singles TT, beats Liam...

Commonwealth Games 2022: India's Satwik Sai Raj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty clinch gold in badminton...

Commonwealth Games 2022: India's Satwik Sai Raj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty clinch gold in badminton...