e-Paper Get App

Indore: Bhargav assures Chandrabhaga residents of permanent solution to water-logging

Municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal and Indore-3 MLA Akash Vijayvargiya accompanied the Mayor who also visited Raoji Bazaar and Radha Govind's garden area.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, August 07, 2022, 11:54 PM IST
article-image
Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav inspects Chandrabhaga area on Sunday |

Our staff reporter

Indore

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav on Sunday inspected Chandrabhaga area, which had witnessed heavy water-logging due to downpour on wee hours of Saturday, and assured residents of permanent solution to the water-logging problem.

“As a temporary solution, I have instructed civic body officials to clean rainwater channels in the area for free flow of rainwater. Permanent solution will be laying sewerage and storm water lines and road widening in the area. Those works will be started after monsoon is over,” he told residents of Chandrabhaga during inspection.

Municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal and Indore-3 MLA Akash Vijayvargiya accompanied the Mayor who also visited Raoji Bazaar and Radha Govind's garden area.

Bhargav has directed the commissioner to identify such areas of the city where water logging takes place and take necessary measures to resolve the problem.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndoreIndore: Bhargav assures Chandrabhaga residents of permanent solution to water-logging

RECENT STORIES

JEE Mains 2022: Candidates express frustration over irregularities as session 2 results expected...

JEE Mains 2022: Candidates express frustration over irregularities as session 2 results expected...

Mumbai: After brief lull, lake levels rise by 16,750 million litres

Mumbai: After brief lull, lake levels rise by 16,750 million litres

Mumbai: Central Railway to promote local products at all stations under Atmnirbhar Bharat and Vocal...

Mumbai: Central Railway to promote local products at all stations under Atmnirbhar Bharat and Vocal...

Mumbai: Metro 3 cost surges 44% to Rs 10,269.82 crore

Mumbai: Metro 3 cost surges 44% to Rs 10,269.82 crore

Mumbai: Neurosurgeon successfully performs high-risk spine surgery on nonagenarian

Mumbai: Neurosurgeon successfully performs high-risk spine surgery on nonagenarian