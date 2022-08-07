Indore: Bhargav assures Chandrabhaga residents of permanent solution to water-logging

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav inspects Chandrabhaga area on Sunday |

Our staff reporter

Indore

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav on Sunday inspected Chandrabhaga area, which had witnessed heavy water-logging due to downpour on wee hours of Saturday, and assured residents of permanent solution to the water-logging problem.

“As a temporary solution, I have instructed civic body officials to clean rainwater channels in the area for free flow of rainwater. Permanent solution will be laying sewerage and storm water lines and road widening in the area. Those works will be started after monsoon is over,” he told residents of Chandrabhaga during inspection.

Municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal and Indore-3 MLA Akash Vijayvargiya accompanied the Mayor who also visited Raoji Bazaar and Radha Govind's garden area.

Bhargav has directed the commissioner to identify such areas of the city where water logging takes place and take necessary measures to resolve the problem.