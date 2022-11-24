Madhya Pradesh: Suspect arrested from Nagda for threatening to blow up Rahul Gandhi

Representative Image |

Nagda (Madhya Pradesh): Nagda police have arrested the crime suspect who threatened to blow up Congress national leader Rahul Gandhi when he came to Indore as part of the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Nagda police have informed about this the Indore Crime Branch.

Nagda police station in-charge Shyam Chandra Sharma told that the Indore crime branch had sent a photograph of a suspect who threatened Rahul Gandhi.

On the basis of the photo, the Nagda police was searching for him for the last few days. On Thursday, the police received information at 2 pm that a person with the same appearance was at a hotel on the bypass in Nagda.

Police reached the spot and arrested him and brought him to the police station.

The person identified as Daya Singh alias Pyare Singh. As per the address available on his Aadhaar card, he hails from Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh. The person is telling the same name as his name which was mentioned in the Indore Crime Branch.

Sharma added that they will hand him over to the Indore crime branch, once they arrive in Nagda.