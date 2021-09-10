Madhya Pradesh: Supervisor stole Rs 8.5L from Jio Mart office

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The supervisor of Grab a Grub Service, which operates Reliance Jio Mart, in Basantvihar was found to be the culprit of Rs8.5 lakh theft that was reported at the office in Ujjain on Tuesday.

He had given the key to the locker and the shutter to one of his friend who executed the theft. After two days of interogation, the police arrested the supervisor and his friend.

The theft took place in the office of Jio Mart early on Tuesday. It was discovered when the security guard Pankaj Verma found the office shutter and the locker open. A total of Rs 8.5 lakh kept in it were found to be missing. The office cameras were found off.

When Nanakheda police checked the CCTV footage, a person was seen near the office on Monday evening. The man, wearing jeans and a blue shirt, was seen carrying a black bag and after that the cameras were turned off. Police learnt that the keys of the shutter remains with the supervisor Sonu Vyas. During interrogation Sonu, a resident of Maksi, confessed to the crime.

He told that he stole the money with the help of his friend Manoj Raghuvanshi, a resident of Indore. On Monday evening, he switched off the cameras and gave the keys to his friend. Manoj opened the lock, took out the money and reached Dewas Road. Here Sonu and Manoj divided the money among themselves. Police have arrested both the accused and recovered the cash.

Published on: Friday, September 10, 2021, 09:31 AM IST