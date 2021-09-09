Madhya Pradesh: Scindia's betrayal barred farmers of loans waiver, claims Congress MLA Jaivardhan Singh

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Former minister and Congress MLA Jaivardhan Singh landed self in controversy for targeting BJP meeting. The meeting was held recently Rajgarh.

Jaivardhan Singh lashed the BJP government for targeting Rajgarh. “BJP is scared of the atmosphere of the state. The first target of BJP is Rajgarh. In the coming time, Congress will win all the five seats of Rajgarh, no matter which leader comes from BJP,” said the minister.

Jaivardhan attacked the saffron-turned Jyotiraditya Scindia, aacusing him of betraying the farmers of the state. “Scindia made a deal with BJP, due to which farmers' loans were not waived. Today farmers are not even getting the benefit of farmer loan waiver. In 17 months BJP government, only Scindia's MLAs have got the benefit.”

He advised the Energy Minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar, that he should let the electricity man do his work. He bashed Pradhuman satarically saying, “He sometimes starts working in the electricity department. He has more than 90 employees, which even CM does not have. He should pay attention to the increase in electricity bills.”

Published on: Thursday, September 09, 2021, 09:53 PM IST