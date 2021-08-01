Madhya Pradesh: Stray dog menace rampant in Community Health Centre in Sonkatch

Sonkatch (Madhya Pradesh): Patients visiting the Community Health Centre at Sonkatch of Dewas district of Madhya Pradesh have to fight stray dogs before getting treatment. The dogs roam freely around the wards and even they have openly access in the wards where newborns are admitted.

The Sonkatch Community Health Centre (CHC) is the largest health centre of the town. It has a 30-bed capacity and witnesses more than 400 footfalls at open patients department (OPD) on daily basis.

Family members of patients, who are admitted to the CHC, not only have to be cautious for the treatment of the patient, but have to be on toes to ward off any mishap because of the stray dogs.

The visitors claimed that it seemed that officials concerned were waiting for some unwanted incident to take place in the hospital. They alleged that hospital administration was not taking action even after repeated complaints.

“There is no security for patients who are admitted at the CHC. Stray dogs can be seen walking inside the wards. Action must be taken against the hospital administration,” said a local wishing not to be quoted.

“My wife is under treatment here for diarrhoea. But, I am equally worried about the dogs. They sit under the beds and at times even on the beds. The dogs can attack children. I have lodged a complaint but no avail,” Nasir Khan, attendant of a patient, said.

When the Free Press Contacted the medical staff available at the hospital, they categorically refused to respond saying that the Block Medical Officer Dr Adarsh Naneria is the only person to talk to the media. But, Dr Nareia could not be contacted even after repeated attempts by the Free Press. Sources said that Dr Nareia mostly stayed at district headquarters and often visited the CHC.

Sub-divisional officer Shivani Taretiya said that she had informed the district headquarters about the menace prevailing at CHC and was waiting for their response.