Dewas: Youth dies as bike rams into bus, sister suffers injury

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): A 20-year-old youth was killed and his 18-year-old sister sustained minor injuries as their motorcycle rammed into a bus in Vanmandal Square in Dewas on Friday morning.

The police identified the youth Vineet and his sister as Riya.

Eye witnesses told Free Press that they were returning home and the bike rammed into the rear portion of the bus.

On getting information, the police rushed to the spot. When the accident occurred a doctor and an employee of the laboratory of the district hospital were passing by the spot. They rushed the injured to the district hospital.

As the condition of Vineet worsened, the doctors at the district hospital referred him to Sanskar Hospital but he died on the way to hospital. Riya sustained minor injuries.