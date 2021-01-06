Madhya Pradesh: State to get 9 lakh anti-corona vaccines shortly, 20.48 acres of land for airport expansion in Indore

Indore: State government will allocate 20.48 acres of land for airport expansion in the city, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced here on Wednesday. Besides, land has been identified for setting up air cargo logistics hub 20 kilometres away from city in Depalpur tehsil.

The chief minister, who is on day-long visit to city, attended functions to launch development works in Indore district. Chouhan said state government will take strict action against drug mafia.

9 lakh vaccines in MP soon

Madhya Pradesh will receive about 9 lakh anti-corona vaccines from Serum Institute of India, Pune, by flights in two to three days. This was stated by Airport Authority of India Logistics Allied Services chief operating officer Selva Kumar in Indore on Wednesday.

He told reporters that out of the total, Indore will get 2.52 lakh vaccine doses, Bhopal will get 1.89 lakh doses, Jabalpur will get 2.67 lakh and Gwalior will get 1.92 lakh vaccines.