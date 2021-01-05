Corona vaccination in Madhya Pradesh: 400,000 healthcare workers to get shots in first round of Phase 1

BHOPAL: Four lakh healthcare workers will be vaccinated in the first round of the first phase of corona vaccination in Madhya Pradesh. They will be given shots at all the district hospitals and community health centres (CHCs). There are 52 district hospitals, 84 civil hospitals and 334 CHCs. Primary health centres (PHCs), numbering 1,100, have not been included as vaccination centres in the first round. So, a total of 470 vaccination centres will be functioning across the state. In the first phase of coronavirus vaccination, free vaccine will be provided across the state to the most prioritized beneficiaries, who include healthcare and frontline workers.

After the approval of two vaccines — Covishield and Covaxin — and the dry run, reparation for the actual vaccination gained momentum. The Centre organized two days’ training on January 9 and January 10 in this regard to finalize the state-wise vaccination programme.

Deputy health director Dr Saurav Purohit said, “Healthcare workers and frontline workers will be given doses of vaccines at the district hospitals and community health centres in Madhya Pradesh. They’ll be covered at the district hospitals and CHCs. There’s no need to open more centres in the first phase of vaccination. The programme will be finalized after two days of centralized training. The rest of the issues, such as sessions and sites, will be decided at the district level according to the load. How many vaccination centres will be opened in addition to the district hospitals, CHCs and civil hospitals, will, therefore, depend on the district administration. We’ll only be monitoring the process.”

‘Phase-wise opening’

"According to the needs, vaccination centres will be opened phase-wise following standard operating procedures (SOPs). All the vaccination centres won’t be opened in the first round, or the first phase," said Dr Saurav Purohit, deputy health director.