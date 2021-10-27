Madhya Pradesh: State Congress chief meets relatives of murdered child

Mundi (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee president Kamal Nath on Tuesday met the family of deceased Ankshash, son of Shyam Kothare.

He met his aggrieved kin at their house during his visit to Mundi village.

Ex-chief minister headed directly to Kothare’s house from the helipad and expressed condolences.

The three-and-a-half-year-old Ankshash, a resident of Ambedkar Ward, was murdered by unknown accused.

Nath listened to the family members’ plight during his hour-long stay at Kothare’s place and consoled bereaved family and assured the grieving family that the accused who killed child would be caught soon.

Nath assured family members that Congress put pressure on the government at the higher level and help them to get justice. Nath saw the dilapidated house where the body was found.

Later, Congress leader visited the temple of Lord Hanuman.

Ex-MP Arun Yadav, Udaipura MLA Devendra Patel, ex-cabinet minister PC Sharma, and other party leaders were also present along with Nath.

Sachin Pilot in Mundi on Wednesday

Rajasthan former deputy chief minister and senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot will visit Mundi at 3 pm and address public gathering seeking voters support for Khandwa Lok Sabha by-elections Congress candidate Rajnarayan Singh Purni.

