Madhya PPradesh: Till Diggy is in Congress, BJP can never be defeated

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Election in charges and convenor conference was organised on Monday in Burhanpur.

Taking part in the event BJP regional in charge Murlidhar Rao said that BJP is different as it is run by activists and its way of contesting the elections is also different.

Nowhere in the world 90 crore vaccinations have been done. Till December 100 crore vaccinations will be done. He asked the workers to ensure that party does not get less than 51 % in any of the booths, he added.

Digvijaya Singh is so upset with BJP that he has lost his mental balance. He doesn’t have hair on his head and inside the head there is no brain. Till the time he is in Congress, BJP can never be defeated in elections, he added.

Sabnani took detailed information about villages, city centres from the mandal presidents. Iqbal Singh Gandhi, Alok Sharma, former cabinet minister Archana Chitnis, Vijay Gupta and others were present. Dr Manoj Mane conducted the program and vote of thanks was proposed by BJP district president Manoj Ladhve.

Published on: Wednesday, October 06, 2021, 02:00 AM IST