Madhya Pradesh: IIM Indore signs MoU with Liverpool varsity for specialized PG, PhD courses

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With its mission to remain contextually relevant and offer world-class academics to the participants, Indian Institute of Management Indore expedited the process of collaborating with multiple foreign educational institutions.

In line with this, the institute signed an MoU with the University of Liverpool on Tuesday. The MoU was signed by Prof Himanshu Rai, director, IIM Indore and Prof Fiona Beveridge, executive pro-vice-chancellor, faculty of humanities and social sciences, University of Liverpool, UK. The MoU will be valid for three years.

Sharing his delight over the collaboration, Rai said, "We are pleased to collaborate with one of the UK’s leading research-intensive higher education institutes, the University of Liverpool. We at IIM Indore have recently completed our 25 years and it’s a pleasure to team up with a university that was founded in 1881. This coming together of the vast experience of the University of Liverpool with a young business school like IIM Indore would be a wonderful opportunity for the participants from both the institutions.”

Rai stated that this collaboration would focus on offering specialized post-graduate programmes, post-experience programmes and doctoral research as well. “The two institutes will also work together for the development of joint certificates and short-term programmes in the areas of mutual interest along with faculty exchange,” he added.

“In addition, we intend to offer scholars-in-residence programme to bring together bright scholars and professionals from the foreign nations and work on joint research as well’, he said. Our goal is to be a socially conscious institute and produce responsible leaders who make equitable and inclusive decisions. This is where we have a common goal – ennoblement of life (mission statement of Liverpool University) and creating responsible leaders, who work to make this world a better place to live in,” he went on to add.

Hollander noted that IIM Indore is amongst the top-ranked business schools in India with a Triple Crown Accreditation.

“We are delighted to sign an MoU with IIM Indore. The Institute has progressed tremendously in the last 25 years and has established itself amongst the top-ranked educational institutes not only in India, but also in Asia. This collaboration would be beneficial in exploring the areas of mutual interest in the field of research and student exchange’, he said. He added that both the institutes will collaborate on research agenda for a positive impact on the world. This would be an exciting opportunity for the graduate students at the University of Liverpool as well to study specialized master level courses in India and will help in making this world a better place,” he said.

‘We look forward to working with colleagues with IIM Indore to identify common areas of interest’, he added.

Published on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 05:08 PM IST