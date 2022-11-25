Madhya Pradesh: 'Spread information on irrigation system through gram sabhas'

Representative Image

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Dhar district collector Priyank Mishra addressed a meeting of the District Water Utility Committee held at the collectorate auditorium in which he instructed the officials to spread information about the management of irrigation system to the farmers in gram sabhas. The collector asked to improve the schemes of minor irrigation by taking information about the geographical area. A list of gram sabhas should be prepared and their mapping done. Efforts should be made to innovate through Water Utility Committee. Under NREGA, the work of cleaning and de-silting the minor canal should be done and areas, where water is not reaching the tail of the canals, should be identified. It was informed in the meeting that the geographical area of the district is 8,195 square kilometres. Two divisional offices are functioning at Dhar and Manawar for promotion and utilisation of available water resource potential in the district.

Irrigation schemes are constructed and maintained in Dhar, Badnavar, Sardarpur, Dharampuri, Gandhwani, Kukshi and Manawar assembly constituencies under the district. There are 322 minor irrigation schemes under the district, 153 minor irrigation schemes are in Dhar division and 169 in Manawar division. The total designed irrigation capacity is 58,590 hectares. A medium irrigation project is under construction under Manawar division, which has a designed irrigation capacity of 15,000 hectares. Maan project is built on Maan river in Gandhwani development block. The designed irrigation potential of the scheme is 19,200 hectares. Irrigation facility has been made available in 16,100 hectare area for Rabi in the year 2021-22 under the scheme. In the year 2022-23, it is proposed to provide irrigation facility in 15,000 hectare area for Rabi crops.

