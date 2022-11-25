Madhya Pradesh: 27 passengers injured as bus overturnes in Dhar district

Visuals after the accident | FP Photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 27 passengers were injured after a bus they were travelling in went off-road and overturned on Friday, the police said.

The incident was reported at Hatod industrial area on Indore – Ahmedabad National Highway in Dhar district which falls under Amjhera police station limit. The condition of two passengers is said to be critical and they have been referred to Indore.

Bus passengers and eyewitnesses informed that the bus went off-road in an attempt to overtake a truck moving in its lane.

After the accident, the people present there rushed to the spot and evacuated all the passengers trapped inside the bus. They also called the police.

The injured have been referred to the nearest healthcare centre and Dhar district hospital.

According to the information, the bus had left from Rajgarh bus stand and headed towards Depalpur, Indore. The number of passengers on board the bus is yet to be ascertained. But 27 passengers are reported to have been injured.

Both the bus driver and conductor fled the spot after the accident. Police booked the driver under relevant sections of IPC and began a search.