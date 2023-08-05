Madhya Pradesh: SP Inspects Jobat Police Station, Reviews Law And Order | FP Photo

Jobat (Madhya Pradesh): Newly appointed SP Rajesh Vyas on Saturday undertook a surprise inspection of Jobat police station under Alirajpur district and reviewed the law and order situations.

He chaired a meeting with SDOP Niraj Namdev and police officials and instructed them to check crimes in their respective areas and speedy disposal of loot and assault cases.

While reviewing the law-and-order situation, he asked beat officials to take strict action against goons, miscreants and anti-social elements in a time-bound manner in view of the upcoming elections.

In compliance with the guidelines issued by the state government, police officials were directed to take compulsory weekly off. He also discussed traffic-related issues with citizens, journalists and members of village defence committee of Nanpur town and surrounding villages and gave possible solutions.

He also directed that police be deployed at Haat Bazar to maintain law and order. He also made an appeal to citizens to cooperate with the police in maintaining law and order situation.

Local journalist Rajesh Jain had received lewd comments on WhatsApp when he shared a chain snatching news on social media leading to resentment among local journalists who demanded strict action against the culprits. On this, SP directed the police to take prompt action in this regard.