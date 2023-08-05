Bhopal: Many Left PG Seats Because Of Dr Aruna: OBGYN Doctors

FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Professors and faculty members came in support of junior doctors in Dr Bala Saraswati suicide case on Friday. A section of doctors of OBGYN (Obstetrics and gynaecology), in a letter to MPTA (medical teachers Association) president, has justified the allegations of the Junior Doctors Association (JUDA) against former HoD of OBGYN (Obstetrics and Gynaecology) Dr Aruna Kumar.

They have demanded immediate removal of Dr Kumar from the system of GMC, Bhopal, and suspension of other teachers who have been blamed till the completion of investigation. OBGYN doctors in the letter have clearly mentioned that students’ mental abilities have been badly affected due to mental torture by Dr Kumar.

They further said that due to Dr Kumar’s behaviour, many doctors have left PG seats in GMC, Bhopal. Dr Kumar treats medical students like bonded labourers. Resident doctors too have come in support of the Junior Doctors Association (JUDA) regarding its demands. It led to further deterioration of medical services in Hamidia Hospital. Friday is the 5th day of the JUDA strike and resident doctors have also joined JUDA on this issue. Earlier, JUDA continued its protest and strike calling it a murder and not suicide. They raised the slogan “ Hum Sabki Yahi Pukar, system se Bahar Dr Aruna Kumar.” JUDA said that whenever such issues come in the picture, Dr Aruna Kumar and others make personal attacks.

