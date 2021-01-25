Madhya Pradesh: Sohrabrao Shankarrao Choudhary first to be vaccinated in Madhya Pradesh’s last development block bordering Maharashtra

Khetia (Barwani district): For others, it was like any other normal day. But for health worker Sohrabrao Shankarrao Choudhary from Pansemal block of Barwani district, Monday morning was special. Choudhary bandages wounds at community health centre in Pansemal block.

On Monday, Choudhary got up early, finished his chores and walked straight to health centre not for his work but to get vaccinated. Choudhary’s name was on a list of 100 health workers at the centre, making him one of the first persons to be inoculated against Covid-19 and be part of world's biggest vaccination drive.