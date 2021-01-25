Madhya Pradesh: Sohrabrao Shankarrao Choudhary first to be vaccinated in Madhya Pradesh’s last development block bordering Maharashtra

Khetia (Barwani district): For others, it was like any other normal day. But for health worker Sohrabrao Shankarrao Choudhary from Pansemal block of Barwani district, Monday morning was special. Choudhary bandages wounds at community health centre in Pansemal block.
On Monday, Choudhary got up early, finished his chores and walked straight to health centre not for his work but to get vaccinated. Choudhary’s name was on a list of 100 health workers at the centre, making him one of the first persons to be inoculated against Covid-19 and be part of world's biggest vaccination drive.
"I had heard rumours of serious side effects of vaccine and worried about what will happen if I fall ill. But nothing is serious about it. Whatever talks are going about the vaccine are rumours,” Choudhary said. He appealed to people to get vaccinated and make the drive successful. Choudhary receiving the shot is part of state government’s effort to reach out to remote areas as Pansemal is the last development block of Madhya Pradesh situated closed to Maharashtra border.
The vaccination drive at Pansemal Community Health Centre began with puja. MLA Chandrabhaga Kirade, SDM Sumer Singh Muzalda, tehsildar Rakesh Sasatya, Block Medical Officer Dr Arvind Kirade were present on the occasion. Dr Kirade said 302 vaccines will be administered at health centre in next four days. “We have set up a target to vaccinate 100 health workers daily. 440 doses have been received,” he added.