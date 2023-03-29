Madhya Pradesh: Social organisations submit memorandum in Mhow

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Organisations of various societies and office bearers of political parties jointly gathered in industrial area Pithampur on Tuesday to protest against criminal activities occurring in many parts of the state including Pithampur, in which crimes like rape, kidnapping and murder have taken place. Apart from this, people of Bahujan Samaj are getting affected.

Bhim Army, Valmiki Samaj, Balai Samaj protested at Pithampur sector 1 police station against Pithampur cops for failing to stop the incidents. Tribal organisation Jayas has collectively submitted a memorandum at Dhar police station sector 1. People of all organisations reached the police station shouting slogans. In the memorandum, the rape of a 5-year-old girl on Sunday and the kidnapping of a minor girl were mentioned. She went missing from Pithampur two days ago and was killed after being raped. The unknown accused killed the minor and threw the dead body in the forest.

A lot of anger was visible among the people of the society following the horrendous incidents. The co-ordinator of Bhim Army, who came to submit the memorandum, said that the accused should be given the strictest punishment. Bulldozers should be run on the houses of the accused. Crime is increasing in Pithampur area. Four major incidents have happened within a few months. Despite this, the police administration is being negligent. Migrant labourers are not safe.

Along with deploying force at the old police post, increasing police patrol in the city and night patrol, the police should keep an eye on criminals by patrolling the city in plainclothes during the day. Hoodlums should be identified in the area and action should be taken against them. An amount of Rs 50 lakh should be given as compensation to the victims’ families. Saugor police station in-charge Rajendra Singh Bhadauria reached Pithampur Sector 1 police station and received the memorandum and assured to hand over the memorandum to the new police captain Manoj Kumar Singh through proper channel and assured of appropriate action.