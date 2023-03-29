Madhya Pradesh: River stench increases disease outbreak in Mhow

Representative Image | @WebMD (Twitter)

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): The dirty water of a potato chips factory situated in Kodaria and nearby fields near Kishanganj River flowing through

Gujarkheda and coming to Kishanganj Mhow, are leaving common residents disturbed due to the abundance of mosquitoes. Ordinary people are falling ill. Complaints have poured in due to contaminated and smelly water coming out from the potato chips factory in Kodaria and its surrounding fields for many years.

Apart from those living around the potato chips factory, residents living in and around the banks of the river are facing the same situation. They are troubled by the filth and stench of contaminated water.

Complaints were made many times by the citizens but these had no effect on the local administration. Today the only river in the region has become completely contaminated due to the dirty and smelly water. The coloured water is flowing from Kishanganj to the military area, due to which rural residents and families of soldiers are becoming victims of diseases.

Mhow city Congress general secretary Pandit Govind Sharma wrote a letter to the SDM, with the demand that the water flow should be stopped immediately and spraying should be done in rural areas to remove mosquitoes. Along with this, demand of strict steps to save the river was also raised.