Madhya Pradesh: Minor girl gives birth to child; family feigns ignorance about pregnancy in Mhow

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): A minor girl gave birth to a newborn in Simrol on Monday night at Mhow Civil Hospital.

The girl was brought to hospital for treatment following complaint of abdominal pain. She later gave birth to a healthy child. Simrol police are investigating the matter.

During examination, doctors realized that she was nine-month pregnant. As the new mother was a minor, doctors informed the police.

Family members told the police that they were unaware of pregnancy. The family members work as daily labourers. Sources said that a young man living in the neighbourhood lured the girl on pretext of marriage and raped her.

After the girl became pregnant, the youth refused to marry her. He also threatened her against informing her family members. Sources claimed that the youth was already married and had children.

Investigating officer Alka Rai of Simrol police station, said that the minor revealed the name of a young man as the father of the child.

The girl would be 18-year-old in April. The police also doubt family members claim of being unaware of nine-month pregnancy of the girl. Rai said that the accused and family members would be questioned on the issue.

The officer said that the girl's family members would be discussed in this regard as well. Dr. Nikunj Sholay attended the girl and informed the police.